Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs to hit 70s this week
Highs will climb into the 70s later this week, though they’ll fall back to the 50s by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be partly sunny to sunny.
Today’s high will reach 53. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and tonight, with 30 mph gusts possible. Tonight’s low will dip to 32.
Tuesday’s high will hit 58. Lows will drop to 29.
Highs will get to 61 on Wednesday, 72 on Thursday, and 71 on Friday. Lows will land in the 30s all three nights.
Saturday’s high will climb to 64, and Sunday’s will hit 52.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs to hit 70s this week
Highs will climb into the 70s later this week, though they’ll fall back to the 50s by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.