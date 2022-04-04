Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs to hit 70s this week

Highs will climb into the 70s later this week, though they’ll fall back to the 50s by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be partly sunny to sunny.

Today’s high will reach 53. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and tonight, with 30 mph gusts possible. Tonight’s low will dip to 32.

Tuesday’s high will hit 58. Lows will drop to 29.

Highs will get to 61 on Wednesday, 72 on Thursday, and 71 on Friday. Lows will land in the 30s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will climb to 64, and Sunday’s will hit 52.