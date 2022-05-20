Truckee-Tahoe weather: Highs to near 80 next week

Highs will get close to 80 next week, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny into next week.

Today’s high will hit 54. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 24, and winds will be 5 to 15 mph tonight.

Highs will reach 64 on Saturday, and 67 on Sunday. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph both days and nights. Lows will settle in the 30s over the weekend.

Highs will climb to 72 on Monday, 75 on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday, and 75 on Thursday.