Truckee-Tahoe weather: Hottest day this week to reach 80 degrees
Highs will make it to 80 this week before dipping into the 60s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through the week.
Today’s high will reach 61. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 33.
Tuesday’s high will make it to 70, with lows landing around 40 that night.
Highs will climb to 80 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday, and 63 on Friday.
There’s a slight chance of showers on Saturday, when highs will get to 60. Sunday’s highs will reach 65.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Hottest day this week to reach 80 degrees
Highs will make it to 80 this week before dipping into the 60s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.