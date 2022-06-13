Truckee-Tahoe weather: Hottest day this week to reach 80 degrees

Highs will make it to 80 this week before dipping into the 60s for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through the week.

Today’s high will reach 61. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 33.

Tuesday’s high will make it to 70, with lows landing around 40 that night.

Highs will climb to 80 on Wednesday, 75 on Thursday, and 63 on Friday.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Saturday, when highs will get to 60. Sunday’s highs will reach 65.