Truckee-Tahoe weather: Lake Wind Advisory ends tonight

The current Lake Wind Advisory ends at 10 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny into next week.

Today’s high will reach 31. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph. Lows will drop to 12 tonight.

Thursday’s high will climb to 37. Lows will dip to 13.

Friday and Saturday’s highs will top out at 44. Sunday’s will make it to 46. Lows will land in the upper teens all three nights.

Monday’s high will reach 52, and Tuesday’s will get to 49.