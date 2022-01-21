Truckee-Tahoe weather: Lake Wind Advisory in effect

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny, with highs around 37. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph today, with 30 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 18 tonight, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

It’ll be sunny this weekend, and into next week.

Saturday’s high will hit 38, and Sunday’s will reach 44. Lows will hover around 20 both nights.

Highs will climb to 51 on Monday, 47 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 49 on Thursday.