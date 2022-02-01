Truckee-Tahoe weather: Lake Wind Advisory starts today
A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. today to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be sunny to mostly sunny.
Today’s high will reach 31. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Lows will drop to 9.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 31. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 11.
Thursday’s high will reach 39, Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s will climb to 45, and Monday’s will top out at 51.
