Truckee-Tahoe weather: Lake Wind Advisory today
A Wind Lake Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny through Saturday.
Today’s high will reach 36. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 15.
Friday’s high will hit 52, and Saturday’s will make it to 51. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph Saturday, with 20 mph gusts possible that night.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 46. Lows will dip to 24.
Monday’s high will get to 54. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers that night, as well as on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs at 48.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
March 11 update: Nevada County COVID-19 cases rise by 12
Nevada County recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday making the new total 15,980. There were 37 active cases, two fewer than the previous day.