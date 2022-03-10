Truckee-Tahoe weather: Lake Wind Advisory today

A Wind Lake Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Saturday.

Today’s high will reach 36. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 15.

Friday’s high will hit 52, and Saturday’s will make it to 51. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph Saturday, with 20 mph gusts possible that night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 46. Lows will dip to 24.





Monday’s high will get to 54. There’s a chance of rain and snow showers that night, as well as on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs at 48.