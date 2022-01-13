Truckee-Tahoe weather: More perfect weather ahead
Truckee is set for a perfect weekend, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be partly sunny today, with highs around 46. Lows will drop to 21 tonight.
Friday will be sunny, with highs around 40. Lows will settle at 19.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 46. Saturday will be mostly sunny, while Sunday will be sunny.
Monday’s highs will hit 48, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will climb to 46. All three days will be sunny.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: More perfect weather ahead
Truckee is set for a perfect weekend, the National Weather Service said.