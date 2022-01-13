Truckee-Tahoe weather: More perfect weather ahead

Truckee is set for a perfect weekend, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be partly sunny today, with highs around 46. Lows will drop to 21 tonight.

Friday will be sunny, with highs around 40. Lows will settle at 19.

Saturday and Sunday’s highs will reach 46. Saturday will be mostly sunny, while Sunday will be sunny.

Monday’s highs will hit 48, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s will climb to 46. All three days will be sunny.