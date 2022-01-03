Truckee-Tahoe weather: More snow possible this week

More snow is possible this week, though it should be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance of snow after 1 p.m. today. Under a half inch is possible today, with 1 to 2 inches tonight. Highs will reach 34, with lows dipping to 26. Winds today will be 20 to 25 mph, with 40 mph gusts. Winds tonight will be 30 to 35 mph, with 55 mph gusts possible.

Another inch of snow is possible Tuesday. Highs will reach 36, and lows will drop to 28 that night. Under an inch of snow could fall late Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. Wednesday, then rain from 7 to 10 a.m. Highs will hit 41, with lows landing at 28.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 44. Lows will settle at 27 that night.

There’s a chance of snow Friday and that night. Highs will reach 39, with lows landing at 24.

Saturday (high of 38) and Sunday (high of 40) will be mostly sunny.