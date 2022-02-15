Truckee-Tahoe weather: More snow possible today

More snow could fall this morning, the National Weather Service said.

Under a half-inch of new snow could accumulate before 10 a.m. today. Highs will reach 33. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 15 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 44. Lows will dip to 15.

Thursday’s high will reach 48, while Friday and Saturday’s will top out at 50. Lows will land in the lower 20s all three nights.

There’s a chance of snow on Sunday (high of 43), and a slight chance of snow Monday (high of 34).