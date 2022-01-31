Truckee-Tahoe weather: More sun this week

The Truckee-Tahoe area can expect another week of sun, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 46. Lows will drop to 13 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will hit 31. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that day and night. Lows will dip to 10.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 29. Winds will be 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. Lows will settle at 12 that night.

Thursday’s high will get to 38, Friday’s will reach 44, Saturday’s will make it to 43, and Sunday’s will top out at 44.