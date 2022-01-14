Truckee-Tahoe weather: More sunny skies on the way
A Wind Lake Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 41. Lows will drop to 19 tonight.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 47. Lows will dip to 21. Sunday will be sunny, with highs hitting 46. Lows will settle at 23.
Monday (high of 46) and Tuesday (high of 45) will be mostly sunny. Wednesday (high of 47) and Thursday (high of 48) will be sunny.
