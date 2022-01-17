Truckee-Tahoe weather: More sunny weather ahead

Temperatures will hover in the 40s this week, with no rain in sight, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 46, with lows dropping to to 23 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 46. Lows will settle at 22.

Highs will reach 45 on Wednesday, 49 on Thursday, and 46 on Friday. Lows will land in the mid- to lower 20s all three nights.

Another sunny weekend is ahead, with Saturday’s highs expected at 44, and Sunday’s around 49.