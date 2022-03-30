Truckee-Tahoe weather: No chance of rain, snow

Any chance of more rain and snow has disappeared with the latest forecast, the National Weather Service said.

The week will be mostly sunny to sunny.

Today’s high will reach 53. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 26.

Thursday’s high will hit 55, while Friday and Saturday’s will get to 60. Lows will land in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs will climb to 55 on Sunday, 57 on Monday, and 60 on Tuesday.