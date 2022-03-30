Truckee-Tahoe weather: No chance of rain, snow
Any chance of more rain and snow has disappeared with the latest forecast, the National Weather Service said.
The week will be mostly sunny to sunny.
Today’s high will reach 53. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 26.
Thursday’s high will hit 55, while Friday and Saturday’s will get to 60. Lows will land in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Highs will climb to 55 on Sunday, 57 on Monday, and 60 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: No chance of rain, snow
Any chance of more rain and snow has disappeared with the latest forecast, the National Weather Service said.