Truckee-Tahoe weather: No rain in sight

The Truckee-Tahoe area will see no rain for at least a week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 46. Lows will drop to 22.

Wednesday through Monday will be sunny.

Wednesday’s high will reach 44, Thursday’s will hit 48, and Friday’s will make it to 41. Lows will hover near 20 all three nights.

Saturday’s high will climb to 40, and Sunday’s will top out at 45. Monday’s high will reach 50.