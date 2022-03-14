Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow possible tonight
Almost a half-inch of snow could fall tonight, with more rain and snow possible this weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Graphic provided by the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 52. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Rain and snow are expected after 2 a.m. tonight, with under a half-inch forecast. Lows will dip to 33.
More rain is expected before 11 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 22 that night.
Highs will climb to 49 on Wednesday, 51 on Thursday, and 54 on Friday. Lows will settle in the 20s all three nights.
Rain and snow are likely on Saturday, the first day of spring. Highs will hit 46 on Saturday, and 40 on Sunday.
