Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow return to forecast
Truckee has a few more days of sun before the chance the rain and snow returns, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 35, with 5 to 10 mph winds this afternoon. Lows will drop to 7.
Friday’s high will climb to 34, and Saturday’s will hit 42. Lows will range from 6 to 20.
There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Sunday. Highs will top out at 42, with lows dipping to 20.
Monday’s high will reach 48. Rain and snow chances arrive late that night, when lows will settle around 27.
Rain and snow chances will linger Tuesday (high of 51) and Wednesday (high of 49).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow return to forecast
Truckee has a few more days of sun before the chance the rain and snow returns, the National Weather Service said.