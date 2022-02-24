 Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow return to forecast | SierraSun.com
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow return to forecast

The Sun staff

Truckee has a few more days of sun before the chance the rain and snow returns, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 35, with 5 to 10 mph winds this afternoon. Lows will drop to 7.

Friday’s high will climb to 34, and Saturday’s will hit 42. Lows will range from 6 to 20.

There’s a 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Sunday. Highs will top out at 42, with lows dipping to 20.

Monday’s high will reach 48. Rain and snow chances arrive late that night, when lows will settle around 27.

Rain and snow chances will linger Tuesday (high of 51) and Wednesday (high of 49).

Cold morning at Blackwood Canyon.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

