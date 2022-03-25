Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain and snow, then cooler temps

A small amount of snow could fall Sunday and Monday, with cooler temperatures expected next week, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 66, and Saturday’s will reach 64. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph both days.

Highs will get to 59 on Sunday. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. There’s a slight chance of rain that night. Under a half-inch of snow could fall.

Snow is likely before 2 p.m. Monday, though under an inch is expected. Highs will climb to 44 that day. Rain and snow are forecast for that night, when lows will settle at 27.

Highs will reach 54 on Tuesday, 57 on Wednesday, and 55 on Thursday.