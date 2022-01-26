Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain leaves forecast, colder temps ahead
Rain has disappeared from the forecast, though temperatures are expected to take a quick dive early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny for the next several days.
Today’s high will hit 45. Lows will drop to 16.
Thursday’s high will reach 43, and Friday’s will climb to 46. Lows will land in the upper teens to lower 20s both nights.
Saturday’s high will be 48, and Sunday’s will reach 45. Lows will hover around 20.
Monday’s high will top out at 39, and Tuesday’s will only get to 32.
