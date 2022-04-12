Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow all this week

There’s a chance of rain or snow every day between now and the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 33. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. There’s a chance of showers tonight, when lows will dip to 16.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers Wednesday. Highs will reach 36, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Snow shower chances climb to 40% that night, when lows will dip to 22. One to 2 inches of accumulation is possible.

Another 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is possible Thursday, with an additional inch that night. Highs will hit 39, and lows will land at 27.

Scattered showers are forecast Friday morning, followed by rain and snow showers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with some rain possible afterward. Under a half-inch is expected. Highs will reach 46, and lows will drop to 30 that night. Rain and snow showers are possible that evening.

More rain and snow showers are forecast for Saturday, followed by rain showers. Highs will climb to 44, and lows will settle around 24.

Sunday’s high will reach 52, and Monday’s will hit 55.