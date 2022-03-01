Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow chances begin Wednesday

The Truckee-Tahoe are will see chances of rain and snow starting mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chance of precipitation Wednesday, 60% chance Thursday and 40% chance on Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 and low around 29. Calm winds can be expected.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 and low around 29. In the morning, there will be light south wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The chance of rain and snow showers begin after 4 a.m. Snow level starts at 7,600 feet before lowering to 6,800 feet after midnight.

Thursday will see a chance of rain and show showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 and 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 10 a.m. Snow showers remain likely until around 10 p.m. Snow level rises to 6,800 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph can also be expected. The high will be near 45 and the low around 22.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 37 and low around 14. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday will also see a chance of snow showers. The high is near 33 and the low around 11.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 36 and low around 12.