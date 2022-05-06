Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow showers on the way
Next week will bring a chance of rain and snow showers, though skies should clear by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. today. Highs will reach 68. More showers are expected late tonight, though under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Lows will land at 46.
Skies will slowly clear on Saturday, when highs will hit 63. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 39.
There’s a 50% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will climb to 53, and lows will settle around 34. Rain and snow showers could fall late Sunday, though little to no accumulation is expected.
Rain showers are likely Monday morning. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 33 that night.
Tuesday could bring more rain and snow showers, though they’ll be gone by that night.
Highs will hit 54 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, and 61 on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User