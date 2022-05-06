Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow showers on the way

Next week will bring a chance of rain and snow showers, though skies should clear by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m. today. Highs will reach 68. More showers are expected late tonight, though under a tenth of an inch is forecast. Lows will land at 46.

Skies will slowly clear on Saturday, when highs will hit 63. Winds will be 8 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 39.

There’s a 50% chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will climb to 53, and lows will settle around 34. Rain and snow showers could fall late Sunday, though little to no accumulation is expected.

Rain showers are likely Monday morning. Highs will reach 52, with lows dipping to 33 that night.

Tuesday could bring more rain and snow showers, though they’ll be gone by that night.

Highs will hit 54 on Tuesday, 60 on Wednesday, and 61 on Thursday.