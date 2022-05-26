Truckee-Tahoe weather: Chance of showers strongest Saturday night

Highs will drop by 20 degrees over the next two days, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will get to 73 today. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph. Lows will drop to 45 tonight, and winds will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Highs will climb to 67 on Friday. Winds will again start at 5 to 10 mph, before growing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could hit 25 mph. Lows will dip to 45 that night. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph that night.

There’s a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. Saturday. Highs will reach 53. Expect 15 to 20 mph winds, with 35 mph gusts possible. The chance of showers increases to 40% that night, when lows will land around 33. Wind gusts could hit 40 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunday, followed by a slight chance of snow showers between 8 and 11 a.m., then just rain afterward. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will get to 51, and lows will settle around 28 that night. Any rain showers, mixed with snow, will end that night.

There’s a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Highs will make it to 55, with lows dropping to 32.

Highs will get to 64 on Tuesday, and 72 on Wednesday.