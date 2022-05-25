Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain, snow showers possible this weekend

There’s a chance of snow showers this weekend, though no accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to partly sunny through Memorial Day.

Today’s high will reach 79. Lows will drop to 49 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night.

Thursday’s highs will make it to 74. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph. Lows will drop to 45 that night, and winds will drop from 15 to 20 mph to 5 to 10 mph.

Friday’s high will make it to 67. Lows will land around 42. Winds will reach 10 to 15 mph that afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will climb to 58. There’s a slight chance of showers that night, when lows will settle around 36.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday, followed by rain showers only. Highs will top out at 55. More rain and snow showers are possible late that night and into Memorial Day. Lows will bottom out at 32.

Monday’s high will get to 56, and Tuesday’s will reach 64.