Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday
Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with the sun emerging later that day. Highs will reach 50, and lows will settle at 23.
Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will hit 53, and lows will land at 28.
Snow is likely Saturday and that night. Highs will get to 42 on Saturday, 37 on Sunday, and 48 on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday
Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.