Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with the sun emerging later that day. Highs will reach 50, and lows will settle at 23.

Friday will be mostly sunny. Highs will hit 53, and lows will land at 28.

Snow is likely Saturday and that night. Highs will get to 42 on Saturday, 37 on Sunday, and 48 on Monday.