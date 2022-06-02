Truckee-Tahoe weather: Showers this weekend, then higher temps
Rain is expected to roll through this weekend, with temperatures starting to climb next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be partly sunny today, with highs around 69. Lows will drop to 43 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph day and night.
Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will hit 64, and lows will dip to 44 that night. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph during the day, and 5 to 10 mph that night.
There’s a 20% chance of showers on Saturday, and a 30% that night. Highs will get to 56, and lows will land around 43.
Showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will top out at 57. Lows will settle around 40.
Highs will reach 66 on Monday, 72 on Tuesday, and 75 on Wednesday.
