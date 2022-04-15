Truckee-Tahoe weather: Skies clear today, rain and snow return Saturday

Today will be mostly sunny, though snow is expected to return to the area this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. today. Highs will hit 45, with 10 to 15 mph winds. Rain and snow showers are likely tonight, with under an inch of new accumulation expected. Lows will dip to 30, and winds could gust to 30 mph.

Expect more rain and snow showers Saturday, with another 1 to 2 inches falling. Highs will climb to 41. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 40 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 23 tonight. Wind gusts could hit 35 mph.

Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 52. Lows will drop to 27 that night.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 50. There’s a chance of rain that evening. Lows will dip to 29.

Tuesday will bring a chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then just snow between 8 and 11 a.m. Highs will hit 43, and lows will land at 25.

Wednesday’s high will reach 52. There’s a chance of rain and snow Thursday. Highs will get to 51.