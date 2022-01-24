Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of rain Sunday

Another week of sun could give way to rain on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 51. Lows will drop to 21 tonight.

Tuesday’s high will climb to 40, Wednesday’s will reach 47, and Thursday’s will top out at 46. Lows will settle in the upper teens to lower 20s all three nights.

Friday’s high will make it to 48, while Saturday’s will reach 46. Lows will land at 24 both nights.

There’s a slight chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will hit 49.