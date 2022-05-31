Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of rain this weekend
There’s a slight chance of showers expected over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The days will be partly sunny to sunny through Friday.
Today’s high will get to 64. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.
Highs will reach 73 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday, and 68 on Friday. Expect 5 to 10 mph winds both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Lows will land around 42 both nights.
Friday’s high will get to 68, and Saturday and Sunday’s will hit 62. There’s a slight chance of showers late Saturday, and a chance on Sunday.
Monday’s high will climb to 68.
