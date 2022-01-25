Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of snow on Monday
A slight chance of snow is expected on Monday, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny though the week.
Today’s high will reach 38. Lows will drop to 14 tonight.
Wednesday’s high will climb to 46, with lows landing at 17 that night.
Thursday’s high will top out at 43, while Friday and Saturday’s will reach 48. Lows will settle in the upper teens to lower 20s all three nights.
Sunday’s high will make it to 47. A slight chance of snow appears Monday, when highs will get to 40.
