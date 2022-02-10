Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of snow showers early next week

There’s a chance of snow showers Monday night and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through Sunday.

Today’s high will reach 53. Lows will drop to 26 tonight.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s highs will hit 56. Lows will settle in the 20s all three nights.

There’s a chance of showers after 5 p.m. Monday, with a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 p.m. Snow levels will rise to 6,700. Highs will climb to 49, with lows dropping to 18 that night.





There’s a slight chance of snow showers on Tuesday. Highs will top out at 36. Lows will dip to 16.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 40.