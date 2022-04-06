Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of snow showers next week

Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day this week, with highs reaching 71, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny this week.

Today’s high will hit 62. Lows will drop to 34 tonight.

Thursday’s high will climb to 71, with lows dipping to 39 that night.

Friday’s high will get to 67. Lows will settle at 32. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph both day and night, with 20 mph gusts possible Friday night.

Highs will reach 58 on Saturday, and 50 on Sunday. Lows will land in the lower 20s both nights.

There’s a slight chance of snow showers Monday and that night. Highs will hit 45, with lows bottoming out at 20.

Tuesday’s high will make it to 44.