Truckee-Tahoe weather: Slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night

This week will bring sunny skies, with a slight chance of snow showers Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will hit 39. Lows will drop to 18 tonight.

Expect highs to reach 46 on Tuesday, with a low of 21 that night. Wednesday’s high will climb to 43. There’s a 20% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Lows will drop to 9.

Highs will top out at 35 on Thursday, and 49 on Friday.

Saturday’s highs will make it to 52, and Sunday’s will reach 49.