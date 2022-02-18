Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow chances arrive Sunday

Snow chances roll in on Sunday and last through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny into next week, except for Monday, which is forecast to be mostly cloudy.

Today’s high will reach 49, with lows dropping to 21.

Saturday’s high will climb to 53, and Sunday’s will hit 47. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Sunday, growing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. Sunday, with under a half-inch of accumulation possible.

Monday’s high will get to 31, with lows dipping to 10 that night. There’s a slight chance of snow later that night, and again Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high will hit 28, Wednesday’s will reach 30, and Thursday’s will top out at 38.