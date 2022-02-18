Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow chances arrive Sunday
Snow chances roll in on Sunday and last through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny or mostly sunny into next week, except for Monday, which is forecast to be mostly cloudy.
Today’s high will reach 49, with lows dropping to 21.
Saturday’s high will climb to 53, and Sunday’s will hit 47. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Sunday, growing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. Sunday, with under a half-inch of accumulation possible.
Monday’s high will get to 31, with lows dipping to 10 that night. There’s a slight chance of snow later that night, and again Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high will hit 28, Wednesday’s will reach 30, and Thursday’s will top out at 38.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Taking the plunge: Cold water group plunges into Lake Tahoe each week
Every week for the past two winters, Kimberly Harter has plunged into the freezing waters of Lake Tahoe.