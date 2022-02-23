Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow chances return this weekend

Rain and snow chances return this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will slowly become sunny, with sun expected through Saturday.

Today’s high will reach 25. Lows will drop to 2.

Thursday’s high will reach 35, with lows dropping to 7 that night.

Expect Friday’s high to climb to 34, and Saturday’s to hit 42. Lows will range from 6 to 18.

There’s a chance of snow Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will get to 42, and lows will land at 18.

Monday and Tuesday will bring rain and snow chances.

Monday’s high will top out at 48, and Tuesday’s will reach 50.