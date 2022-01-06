Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow likely tonight, Friday

It’ll be partly sunny to sunny skies once Truckee gets past a chance of snow tonight and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 47. Lows will drop to 28 tonight. Snow levels will drop from 6,900 feet to 6,100 after midnight. Under a half-inch of snow is possible.

Snow is likely after 7 a.m. Friday, with under an inch expected. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 37, and lows will dip to 17.

Saturday’s highs will hit 39, and Sunday’s will make it to 41. Both days will be sunny.

Highs will hover in the lower 40s Monday through Wednesday.