Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow likely tonight

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday, and snow is likely tonight, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be mostly cloudy this morning, clearing later today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, and 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts of 30 mph are possible. Highs will reach 48, with lows dropping to 16.

There’s a 70% chance of snow tonight, with an inch of accumulation expected.

Graphic provided by the National Weather Serivce.



Tuesday’s highs will reach 45, and Wednesday’s will climb to 44. Lows will settle in the teens both nights.

Thursday’s high will make it to 48, Friday’s will hit 52, and Saturday’s will reach 50. Lows will drop to the 20s all three nights.

There’s a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will top out at 45.