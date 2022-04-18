Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow most of this week

More snow is expected this week in the Sierra, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a Lake Wind Advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today.

Graphics provided by the National Weather Service.





Today will be sunny, with highs around 52. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 35 mph gusts possible.

Snow showers and rain could fall after 11 p.m. Under an inch of accumulation is possible. Lows will drop to 31.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 2 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain and snow showers are likely early Tuesday, becoming all snow after 8 a.m. One to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Highs will reach 41, with 15 to 20 mph winds, and 30 mph gusts.

Winds will lessen to 5 to 10 mph Tuesday night. Lows will drop to 26.

There’s a slight chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, then rain afterward. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 45. Lows will drop to 28 that night, when 1 to 3 inches of new snow is possible.

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible on Thursday. Highs will climb to 39, with lows landing at 24 that night.

There’s a chance of snow on Friday. Highs will hit 41, with lows dipping to 23.

Saturday’s high will hit 50, and Sunday’s will reach 54. The weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny.