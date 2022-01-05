Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on Friday, then sunny skies

One to 2 inches of snow is possible Friday, with the weekend and early next week looking sunny, the National Weather Service said.

Today and Thursday’s highs will reach 44. Lows will drop to 27 both nights.

Snow is likely before 4 p.m. Friday. Winds will be 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 37, and lows will drop to 19 that night.

Saturday and Sunday will bring highs of 37. Both days will be sunny, with lows dipping to the upper teens.

Monday’s high will reach 38, and Tuesday’s will hit 40.