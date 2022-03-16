Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon
The weekend is expected to bring a small amount of snow, the National Weather Service said.
Today will start mostly cloudy before turning sunny. Highs will reach 49, with lows dipping to 25 tonight.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with highs hitting 48. Lows will settle at 23.
Friday’s high will climb to 54. Lows will land at 28.
Snow showers are expected to be mostly after noon Saturday, with under an inch possible. Highs will top out at 42, and lows will drop to 17.
Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny from Sunday to Tuesday.
Highs will reach 41 on Sunday, 51 on Monday, and 56 on Tuesday.
