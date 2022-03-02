Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the horizon

Snow could fall late Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 55. Lows will drop to 29 tonight.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 24 that night. Rain, possibly some snow, could fall late Thursday. Under a half-inch of accumulation is expected.

Rain and snow are likely on Friday, with all snow after 11 a.m. One to 2 inches could fall. Highs will reach 39, and lows will settle around 13 that night, when another 1 to 2 inches could fall.

Another half-inch is possible Saturday. Highs will hit 34, and lows will land around 14.

Sunday’s high will top out at 38, Monday’s will reach 40, and Tuesday’s will hit 43.