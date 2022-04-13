Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow on the way

Truckee-Tahoe could see over 6 inches of snow by Thursday night, though skies should clear by Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 10% chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. today, and a 70% tonight. One to 3 inches of snow could accumulate overnight. Highs will reach 37 today, with lows dropping to 22.

A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Another 1 to 3 inches could fall Thursday. Highs will get to 40, and lows will settle around 25. Another inch could fall that evening.

Scattered rain and snow are forecast for Friday and that night, though under a half-inch of new accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 44, with lows dropping to 30.

Rain and snow showers are expected before 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by snow showers. Little accumulation is forecast. Highs will reach 42, and lows will land at 22.

Sunday (high of 52) and Monday (high of 53) will be mostly sunny. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday, when highs will climb to 50.