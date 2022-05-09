Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow possible early this week

The Truckee-Tahoe area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow today. By Sunday, highs will be in the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.

Snow showers are likely after 11 a.m. today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. One to 2 inches of snow could fall today with almost another inch possible tonight. Lows will drop to 16.

Snow showers are possible Tuesday morning as well. Under a half-inch is forecast. Highs will climb to 37, and lows will drop to 19.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will hit 46, and lows will settle around 23.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will reach 51 on Thursday and 62 on Friday.

Saturday’s high will get to 71, and Sunday’s will reach 74.