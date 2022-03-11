Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow possible over next few days
Some late winter snow is expected to fall over the next few days, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 52. Lows will drop to 23 tonight.
Saturday will be sunny, with highs at 50. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. There’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 p.m. Lows will dip to 27.
Snow chances are at 20% before 11 a.m. Sunday. Highs will reach 43, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph. Lows will settle at 23 that night.
Monday’s highs will top out at 52. There’s a chance of rain that night, when lows will land at 29.
Rain and snow are likely on Tuesday, though the sun will return Wednesday and Thursday.
Tuesday’s high will get to 46, while Wednesday and Thursday’s will reach 50.
