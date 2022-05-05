Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow possible Sunday, into next week
Forcasters now say the chance of snow showers early next week could extend into Wednesday.
Today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 59. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts could hit 35 mph. Lows will drop to 40.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 60. Winds will hit 20 to 25 mph that afternoon, with 45 mph gusts possible day and night. There’s a 20% chance of showers late that night. Lows will settle around 34.
Saturday’s high will reach 54. Lows will dip to 28.
There’s a 50% chance of snow showers Sunday. Under an inch of accumulation is possible. Highs will get to 41, and lows will land at 20.
There’s a chance of snow showers Monday through Wednesday.
Highs will climb to 38 on Monday, 43 on Tuesday, and 46 on Wednesday.
