Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow possible today, then sun

Under a half-inch of snow could fall today, the National Weather Service said.

Any snow would likely fall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winds will be 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 38, with lows dipping to 17.

Saturday will be sunny, with highs around 36. Sunday will also be sunny, with highs hitting 41. Lows will hover around the teens both nights.

The work week will range from partly to mostly sunny.

Monday’s high will reach 41, Tuesday’s will hit 42, Wednesday’s will reach 44, and Thursday’s will make it to 40.