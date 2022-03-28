Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow possible today
Under an inch of snow could fall today, the National Weather Service said.
Snow showers are likely before 8 a.m. today, followed by rain and snow showers. Under a half-inch is expected. Highs will reach 44, with lows landing at 27 tonight. More snow could fall tonight, though under a half-inch is forecast.
Tuesday will start mostly cloudy, with skies growing sunny as the week progresses.
Highs will get to 53 on Tuesday, 54 on Wednesday, 55 on Thursday, and 59 on Friday. Lows will settle in the 20s.
Saturday will be sunny with highs around 61. Highs will reach 55 on Sunday.
