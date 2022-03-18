Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow Saturday, then sun
Truckee-Tahoe can expect sunny skies after Saturday’s snow, the National Weather Service said.
Today will bring increasing clouds. Lows will drop to 31 tonight, when winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Rain and snow are possible before 8 a.m. Saturday, then snow. One to 2 inches are expected. Highs will reach 41. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Lows will dip to 16 that night, when under an inch of new snow is forecast.
Sun is expected Sunday through Thursday.
Sunday’s high will climb to 45, with lows settling at 20 that night. Winds could gust to 20 mph both day and night.
Highs will reach 53 on Monday, 59 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday.
