Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers in the forecast
The chance for rain and snow isn’t over yet, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny, with highs around 60. Lows will drop to 33 tonight.
Wednesday’s high will reach 70, and Thursday’s will top out at 62. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph Wednesday night and Thursday, growing to 15 to 20 mph Thursday afternoon. Gusts could hit 35 mph. Lows will be around 40 both nights.
There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Friday. Highs will hit 60, and lows will dip to 34 that night.
Saturday’s high will get to 54. Lows will settle around 25 that night.
There’s a chance of snow showers Sunday through Monday. Highs will reach 37 on Sunday, and 54 on Monday.
