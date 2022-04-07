Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend.

Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight.

Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle in the mid-20s to low 30s all three nights.

Snow showers are likely after 11 a.m. Monday. Highs will reach 41, with lows dropping to 16.

Tuesday’s high will make it to 39, and Wednesday’s will hit 46.